2023 Roskilde Festival Rocks On

Roskilde, Denmark (July 19, 2023)—Northern Europe’s annual Roskilde Festival has brought the rock—and EDM and pop and country and…you get the idea—for more than half a century, and the recent 51st edition, which wrapped up earlier this month, was no exception. Four of the festival’s stages were powered by systems based around Meyer Sound’s Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers.

“Roskilde is always aiming to improve the audience experience,” says Lars Liliengren, the festival’s head of production. “After day one of working with Panther, we have realized better coverage of the site, with more clarity, and a system that’s easier to work with.”

A complement of 141 Panther loudspeakers were deployed at the main Orange Stage, which hosted headliners including Lizzo, Blur, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar. Panther arrays powered not only the mains but also outfills, center fills, and the five delay towers. The balance of the 227 total Panther at the festival was installed in systems at the Arena (46 Panther), Avalon (20 Panther), and Apollo (20 Panther) stages.

The task of designing systems for maximum coverage, minimum inter-stage leakage, and potent, full-bandwidth coverage was handled by Bob McCarthy, Meyer Sound’s director of system optimization.

“In the three smaller venues, it was mainly a one-to-one substitution for Lyon loudspeakers, so we immediately benefited from lighter weight and reduced power consumption,” McCarthy observes. “At the Orange stage, we replaced both Lyon and the much larger Leo loudspeakers on a near one-one-one ratio with Panther, gaining even more benefits. The improvements in coverage and clarity are just stunning. It’s been amazing to everybody who has heard it — myself included!”

For Roskilde 2023, Meyer Sound systems were installed at three other featured stages. The Gaia stage had Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers for mains with Lina very compact linear line array loudspeakers for delays, while the Gloria stage deployed Lina systems for both mains and delays. The system at the Eos stage was anchored by Lyon line array loudspeakers. The total complement of 795 loudspeakers also included UPQ‑D1, UPQ-D2, and Ultra-X40 full-range loudspeakers; 1100-LFC, 900-LFC, and 750-LFC low-frequency control elements along with 500-HP subwoofers; and MJF-212A, MJF-210 and MJF-208 stage monitors. The audio systems supplier for Roskilde 2023 was Victory Event, Stage & Tour ApS of Risskov, Denmark.