Genoa’s First Festival Brings the Audio Firepower

Genoa, Italy (July 24, 2023)—Techno began in Europe and it continues to be the heartbeat of its dance music scene—a fact easily observed at this year’s First Festival, held at the Fiera Del Mare in Genoa, Italy. Presented by RST Events, it wasn’t the first First Festival, but it did mark the event’s return to the 70×120-meter venue, which was amply covered by Show Technologies from Recco, Genoa

The 10-hour dance event featured DJs such as Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann, CamelPhat (Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala), Mathame (Matteo and Amedeo Giovanelli), and Fel (Giovanni Galvani and Alessio Lerma), all heard through Show Technologies’ Outline sound system.

The Outline audio setup at Fiera Del Mare featured 24 GTO modules with 2 GTO-DF for the mains; 20 Mantas used for front-fill; another half-dozen Mantas used in a private area; and 28 DBS 18-2 subwoofers, configured in an ‘end-fire’ array. The entire system was powered by Outline amplifiers and the design process utilized Outline’s Open Array 3D acoustic modeling software.

Alessandro Orlando of RST Events noted, “Outline has become synonymous with reliability and success for us – and it’s not just my perspective as an organizer, but it’s a sentiment echoed by our audience and the artists we host every year. Receiving numerous compliments – something not easy to come by in our industry – for the audio’s clarity and power is truly rewarding.”