Good Shepherd Church Says Hello to WAVE

Charlotte, NC (July 23, 2026)—Good Shepherd Church puts its audio system to good use, holding four Sunday worship gatherings—three in English and one in Spanish—and additionally reaching people all over the world through its online services. When it came time to upgrade the system—the previous console was 16 years old and ready to retire—the church turned to Charlotte-based dealer/integrator World-Class Acoustical Visual Elements (WAVE), which helped find a new desk, upgraded the room’s acoustics and retuned the sanctuary’s existing PA at the same time.

The church ultimately chose a DiGiCo Quantum225 FOH console, recalls Worship Arts Pastor Chris Macedo: “Our technical director saw it, and it immediately stood out as a unique opportunity. It landed just above the price range we had been considering, but it made entering the Quantum ecosystem possible in a way that simply hadn’t been possible before. Without the Q225, we would not have been able to make that move.”

Good Shepherd’s technical team handled the installation of the console. “There was a noticeable increase in overall fidelity and clarity,” says Macedo. “The mix now feels more detailed and articulate, and the way frequencies sit in the room feels more balanced and controlled. The workflow improvements were also significant; moving between layers, organizing inputs, and navigating the console are far more efficient than what we had before.”

The Quantum225 controls Good Shepherd’s FOH mix—with 48 inputs typically feeding into the desk—while an additional KLANG:vokal+ system handles all monitor mixing. Building upon the KLANG:vokal platform that the church first implemented in 2021, the church upgraded to the :vokal+, which boosted it to 64 mono channels on each of the 12 immersive in-ear mixes, and KLANG parametric Root/Intensity EQs for all 64 mono inputs and all 12 mixes.

Macedo says the immersive 3D capability has given everyone onstage space in which to perform. “All of our vocalists use it, all of our drummers use it,” he says. “A lot of our inputs are in stereo, so having that immersive space really helps them to dial in the width and the placement of everything inside of the mix. And they love it.”