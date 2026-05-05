First Baptist Church Antes Up for Audix

Bryan, TX (May 5, 2026)—First Baptist Church is a fast-paced facility serving a congregation of 5,000 members, providing worship services packed with music and more. Keeping up with the church’s schedule is no simple task either. “We have very tight changeovers,” explains technical director Tim Weaver. “In just 20 minutes, we can transition from a full 100-member choir and 40-piece orchestra with a nine-foot grand piano to a full contemporary worship band, or special ensembles.

With that in mind, the production team looks to simplify wherever it can without compromising production or safety needs—which can be a challenge in and of themselves. The church’s special program music, featuring instrumentalists or small vocal groups, often occurs on the steps leading to the platform, requiring audio equipment to be placed in high-traffic areas.

“The challenge has always been tripping hazards when we’d use gaffed cables and mics, especially when thousands of people enter the sanctuary,” Weaver says. “People will naturally step around a mic stand, but they will easily trip over a taped-down cable.” With that in mind, the church recently began using Audix Wireless MicroBoom MBW50B and MBW50BHC microphones.

“The Wireless MicroBooms eliminate the risks of tripping entirely,” he said. “At the same time, their carbon fiber booms are so tiny that they’re not even noticeable by the congregation during service.”

The Audix mics can also be placed wherever needed, making setups easier. “Not having to limit our production configurations around fixed stage pockets and cabling provides us tremendous flexibility for these setups,” he noted. “The Wireless MicroBooms are a lifesaver. I can just attach a wireless belt pack to the boom on a stand, place it exactly where we need it, and we are ready to go. It is incredibly fast and completely uncluttered.”

A variety of Audix mics are used at the church, i DP drum mics, the A231 large diaphragm condenser, and ADX51 pencil condensers. Of course, the most important reason to use any microphone is that it provides solid sound in a given application. “Wireless MicroBooms sound fantastic, feature very low noise, and handle audio levels extremely well,” he said, adding, “Utilizing the hypercardioid Wireless MicroBoom has been massive for us. It helps us reject unwanted noise and easily avoid feedback, giving us great gain before feedback even in tricky acoustic positions.”