Montreux Jazz Fest Moves and Grooves with Meyer

Montreux, Switzerland (August 7, 2025)—A lot can happen to a festival in six decades; just ask the organizers of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which celebrated its 59th edition in July. The famed fest has long presented far more than just jazz, as this year’s lineup proved, offering Latin music, R&B, pop, rock, EDM, and hip hop just for starters. While every edition features a mix of icons and fresh faces, however, some things stay the same, such as the organization’s longstanding partnership with Meyer Sound

This year, that meant Meyer sound provided more than 400 loudspeakers that were used across 15 stages, ensuring that the 250,000 music fans who attended the festival over the course of two weeks heard every note from acts like Samara Joy, Max Richter, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, and Brandi Carlile.

All audio, lighting, and video equipment was supplied once again by Swiss rental company and integrator Skynight, with audio systems designed by Meyer Sound’s application architect José Gaudin.

At the festival’s Lake Stage—its final year before a planned move back to the Auditorium Stravinski in 2026—Meyer Sound deployed a loudspeaker system powered entirely by Class D amplification. Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers anchored the system, supported by Leopard, Lina, and Ultra-X40 loudspeakers and 2100-LFC low frequency control elements.

“People love it; the detail is so crazy, you can hear things you’ve never heard on another system,” says Martin Reich, the festival’s sound coordinator and resident engineer at the Lake Stage. “The system is so well-behaved and precise, we can keep the energy focused on the audience without shaking the neighbors’ windows—even with a five-story apartment building right beside us. The festival sits in the middle of town, so control is critical.”

Beyond the Lake Stage, Meyer Sound systems enabled immersive and experimental performances across Montreux. At Ipanema—the festival’s premier DJ venue—two Ultra-X80 point source loudspeakers served as the main P.A., with support from Ultra-X40 and Ultra-X20 compact point source loudspeakers. Spacemap Go, Meyer Sound’s spatial sound design and mixing tool, allowed DJs to move sound throughout the room even when working from simple stereo sources. “At first, I didn’t expect it to work as well as it did with just a left/right signal, but it makes the room feel more alive,” says Sebastian Hefti, Ipanema’s front of house engineer. “It keeps the energy moving without distracting the artist.”

Another interesting site was the Memphis venue, centered around late-night jam sessions, which used Ultra-X80 loudspeakers as the main left/right system, complemented by other Ultra family loudspeakers for immersive effects. The space’s Spacemap Go system supported both traditional mixes for visiting engineers and more spatial soundscapes, including real-time sound panning.