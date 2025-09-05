Meyer Sound Connects the Box with GEN-1 Networking Platform

Berkeley, CA (September 5, 2025)—Anticipating audio system architectures growing larger and more complex in the years to come, Meyer Sound has launched its new Galileo Extended Networking platform—GEN-1. Designed to be scalable and flexible, GEN-1 is AES67-compatible, intended for Milan integration and localizes networked connectivity and onboard signal processing, placing those functions aboard the loudspeaker itself.

Traditional sound system designs center around DSP units that manage processing before distributing signals to loudspeakers. GEN-1 embeds processing at the loudspeaker, aiming for a more streamlined and robust infrastructure. Essentially delivering the processing power of a single Galileo GALAXY channel at the loudspeaker, GEN-1 enables decentralized processing and transforms each enclosure into an intelligent node within a network.

GEN-1 can receive an AES67 audio stream and perform onboard processing, including delay, EQ, and Meyer Sound’s proprietary U-Shaping and Product Integration tools. According to Meyer Sound, this enables faster deployment, more consistent performance, and easier reconfiguration as systems evolve.

Configured and monitored via Meyer Sound’s Nebra software platform, GEN-1 also delivers system telemetry—including signal presence, clip, and limiter status—over a network connection.

GEN-1 makes its debut in the new ASTRYA-140 screen channel loudspeaker, allowing designers to create systems to specific needs across immersive cinema, themed entertainment, or large multi-zone installs.