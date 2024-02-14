The Full Mic Package at Elevation Church

North Carolina (February 14, 2024)—Faced with issues of vocal clarity and gain before feedback, Justin Whisnant, audio director of Elevation Church in North Carolina, tackled the challenge with multiple DPA microphone solutions.

“The d:facto [vocal capsule] and 6066 [subminiature headset mic] have been great mics for our pastor. We are able to get his handheld loud and stable in the wedges without a lot of work. His headset has also allowed us to keep his mic loud enough in front of the P.A. without any feedback,” Whisnant reports.

A 2011C compact cardioid and 4055 kick drum mics are trusted for recording projects, both live and in the studio, while a 4017B shotgun serves as a crowd mic. The new 2012 compact cardioid and 2015 compact wide cardioid mics amplify the church’s B3 organ.

The DPA’s 4099 instrument mics can be found on horns and strings, especially during Easter and Christmas services.