World Changers Church Changes To Outline

Atlanta, GA (January 17, 2024)—For more than 40 years, World Changers Church International has been leading its faithful, an effort that is centered around its home, the 8,500-seat World Dome in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. Like many houses of worship, the church used the pandemic as an opportunity to update its audio system, and in 2021, asked their regular audio consultant, Jason Farah of Outline US, to undertake some room modeling with 3D modeling software, comparing the facility’s then-current system and Outline’s own systems in the space. The results convinced WCCI to update to an Outline rig.

WCCI’s new Outline system comprises four GTO cabinets at the top of the arrays for the long-throw, four GTO C-12 in the middle for the medium range, and four Mantas 28 at the bottom of the arrays for the nearfield. Additionally, four GTO-SUBs in a cardioid configuration, complemented by three backward-facing Mantas 28 to cover the upstage choir area, are also suspended. The expansive under-balcony space was covered with Vegas 24 speakers.

George Kelly, Front of House engineer at WCCI, commented, “I’m most impressed with the clarity and stereo imaging. While I give credit to the DiGiCo SD7, I find it very easy to mix on the Outline boxes. I find myself making small incremental adjustments, as opposed to a 4 or 5 dB jump just to get a vocal or instrument to be heard.

“I’ve been approached by many parishioners, saying the [Vegas 24] under balcony speakers sound incredible. The entrance to the sanctuary starts under the balcony area, so I feel so confident when members and visitors enter, knowing that they will be met with a warm, clean, punchy sound. On several occasions I’ve been told that while in worship, the mix can be strongly felt but not overpowering, even to the point that you are able to have a conversation with the person next to you without yelling.”

The installation services at WCCI were provided by SES Integration, based in Concord, North Carolina.