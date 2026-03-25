Québec College Upgrades TV Studios

Québec, Canada (March 25, 2026)—Cégep de Jonquière, a college in Québec, has upgraded its TV studio complex with five Calrec Brio consoles and a Dante IP network.

Located in the college’s dedicated Art et Technologie des Médias (ATM) department, Studio A features a Brio 36 Duet console while Studio B houses a Brio 36 Medley, giving the main production suite a significant update. An additional three compact Brio 12 consoles have been deployed for use across the Joseph-Angers campus.

Cégep de Jonquière is the largest public college in Québec and has specialized in media communications courses for more than five decades. Aiming to deliver real-world experiences for an international roster of media students, its specialist ATM course has relationships with institutions in Europe and Africa as well as media partners across Canada.

Alexandre Morin, technician and project manager for école supérieure en ATM, explains that flexibility and reliability were crucial elements of the decision-making process. “We’re now able to centralize and share audio sources for all audio consoles and stage boxes. Plus, the system works in standalone mode, which is essential for learning purposes. Our Brio 12 consoles can be used for the very first steps of audio console learning and can be utilized across Cégep’s campus. We can also mix Cégep’s concert hall Dante console sources independently in our classrooms.”

The college’s Dante IP infrastructure enables the three portable Brio 12 surfaces to cater for any eventuality. At under 450mm (18”) wide, Brio 12’s internal DSP and built in I/O connectivity gives them the flexibility to meet changing production and training needs on the fly. Meanwhile, all five Calrec consoles are connected via a central Calrec router, while their Dante connectivity enables them to share I/O with existing third-party equipment from the likes of Yamaha and Sennheiser.

All five consoles also have access to a modular I/O box as well as a portable Br.IO unit that can be moved to meet the needs of any production. Both main studio consoles are also integrated with ATM’s Ross Overdrive news automation system, delivering automated control for Cégep de Jonquière’s news and current affairs output.