Alacran Group Studios Upgrades Monitors

Miami Beach, FL (July 30, 2026)—Alacran Group recently upgraded the main monitors at its audio production studio in South Florida, which caters to in-house artists and engineers and a growing list of major label clients.

“Alacran Group Studios was designed as a creative hub for our artists where anything and everything would be possible,” states Alacran Group studio manager Franklin Socorro. “The space was created with acoustics and AV technology consulting and design firm WSDG, with the brief that it should possess a level of production modularity that enables us to record, mix, host and film performances, and showcase live presentations all in the same facility.”

By the time Socorro joined the team in September of 2025, the studio, completed in 2020, was looking to upgrade its monitoring system to better reflect the taste and sensibilities of its core business. Coming from a rich background in hip-hop, reggaeton and Latin music himself, Socorro spearheaded a decision to purchase Augspurgers.

“There were elements of our previous monitoring system that weren’t doing what we needed, so I was asked to make a recommendation as I was first coming in,” he explains. “I came from studios that used Augspurgers and I’ve always seen them as a piece of gear that is reassuring to clients in those genres—they know that sound, they know they can rely on it, and they know that a studio with them is a serious place. Once we had a chance to demo them in the studio, it was an obvious choice—let’s get a real pair in there!”

​Alacran Group Studios purchased a set of Duo 8-Sub12s for the space, powered by Augspurger’s proprietary SXE3500 power amplifiers. “The sound is incredibly clean and precise, which makes it easy to make decisions quickly on these various recording and audio production projects,” Socorro says. “You can get all that detail at low volume, but then at the same time, you can really crank it up and get that low-end kick that is immediately inspiring to artists and gets them excited about what you’re making.”