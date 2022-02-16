Record Store Day Book Traces Vinyl’s Return from the Dead

'Record Store Day: The Most Improbable Comeback of the 21st Century' traces the remarkable return of vinyl records over the last 15 years.

New York, NY (February 16, 2022)—Penned by regular Pro Sound News/Mix contributor Larry Jaffee, Record Store Day: The Most Improbable Comeback of the 21st Century will hit book and record stores on April 12, 2022. The tome traces the remarkable return of vinyl records through the prism of Record Store Day, the annual April event where major and indie labels alike release ultra-limited edition vinyl records to help draw customers into independent record stores around the world.

Released to coincide with the event’s 15th anniversary, Jaffee’s book provides the official inside story on how Record Store Day was conceived and launched in the mid-2000s as record stores and pressing plants were closing at a disconcerting rate. Throughout, insights and anecdotes are provided by the organizers, record store community, musicians and more, illustrating the triumphs and travails that happened along the way.

While the 214-page book will hit retail with both a deluxe 12″ hardback edition and a thick matte paperback edition on April 12, naturally there will be a special edition released on April 23—Record Store Day 2022.

Limited to 1,100 copies, and available only at indie record shops, the “ThinkIndie x RSD + Vinyl” edition will come with an exclusive, all-star compilation LP of performances recorded live inside record shops across the U.S., featuring Paul McCartney, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Imagine Dragons, Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit, Justin Townes Earle, Regina Spektor, Frightened Rabbit, Mudhoney and Jose Gonzalez.