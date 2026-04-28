Infrasonic Sound Opens Berlin Outpost

Infrasonic Sound is opening a new facility for mixing and mastering in Berlin, Germany to be led by Dr. Frederik Knop.

Berlin, Germany (April 28, 2026)—Infrasonic Sound has made a name for itself in the U.S., offering mixing and mastering services in Nashville and Los Angeles, where it has served the likes of Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Weezer, Jelly Roll and Run the Jewels, to name a few. Now the audio collective is expanding its reach with its first overseas location. Opening in Berlin, its latest facility is in Berlin, run under the auspices of mastering engineer and HEDD co-founder Dr. Frederik Knop.

A noted mastering engineer and musicologist, Knop is also the co-founder and was longtime CEO of the loudspeaker and headphone brand HEDD Audio. Starting in May, he will be offering digital and analog stereo mastering as well as Dolby Atmos services in the German capital under the Infrasonic brand.

Knop’s studio is equipped with mastering gear by SPL, HEDD, Elysia, Thermionic Culture, Apogee and Zaehl Elektronik.