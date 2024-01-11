Re-Launched Fairchild 670 Nests at Blackbird Studio

John McBride, owner of Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, has acquired one of the first of the newly re-created Fairchild 670 compressor/limiters.

Nashville, TN, (January 11, 2024)—John McBride, owner of Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, has acquired one of the first of Telefunken Elektroakustik founder/CEO Toni Fishman’s recreation of the legendary Fairchild 670 compressor/limiter.

After five years of R&D and testing, the recreation of the Fairchild 670 vacuum tube compressor is now available in very limited numbers. Fishman, founder and CEO of microphone designer/manufacturer Telefunken Elektroakustik, launched a new company, Fairchild Recording Equipment, in 2023.

McBride purchased the new recreation after evaluation of the new unit in side-by-side testing with his pristine vintage 670. “This new 670 is the most accurate re-creation of the original that I’ve come across, and it’s significant that this milestone re-creation also provides modern bulletproof reliability,” he said.

Fishman’s new 670 utilizes the same tubes, custom-wound transformers and is built to the original specs. The architecture, point-to-point soldering and turret-style construction reportedly recreate the original 670 designed and built by Rein Narma at the request of recording innovator Les Paul in 1959.

The original Fairchild 670 has a reputation as one of the best-sounding and most versatile compressor ever made. Used on countless hit recordings over the years, its combination of tube-driven amplification and gain reduction gives the 670 a wide range of compression effects, from subtle and transparent to heavy and pumping.

Fishman’s new vacuum tube Fairchild 670 compressor is intended to be a faithful recreation to provide modern producers and audio engineers with the sound of the first intelligent automatic volume control limiter. With its dual-channel design and compression characteristics, the Fairchild 670 can add character to an audio signal. The vacuum tube technology used in the 670 provides a classic analog sound to both digital and analog productions.

Sweetwater Sound and Vintage King Audio have been named initial domestic dealers. European dealers include Klemm in Austria, Germany and Switzerland; Funky Junk in France, Italy and Spain; Cyber Farm in Denmark and Sweden; SX Pro in the UK. Asian dealers include MID in Japan; Gearlounge in South Korea, and Budee in China.

The company will show the Fairchild 670 and also exhibit the new Fairchild 660 compressor/limiter at the 2024 NAMM Show.