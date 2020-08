Mix Editor Tom Kenny Speaks With the Sound Production Team Behind the Emmy-Nominated Third Season of the Hit Series

Want to learn the secrets behind the sound production of the third season of Stranger Things? Look no further as Mix editor Tom Kenny interviews the Emmy-nominated team, including:

Craig Henighan, Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer

Will Files, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

For more Mix content on the sounds of Stranger Things, click here.