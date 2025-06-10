Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

New York, NY (June 9, 2024)—Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night.
Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this time, highlights Broadway’s best work; the event marked its 78th edition this year.
Maybe Happy Ending was the toast of the Tonys this year, taking home six trophies, including Best Musical; meanwhile Purpose was awarded Best Play. Among the sound award categories, the winners were:
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Deans’ win for Buena Vista Social Club marks his first Tony Award, following five nominations since 2010. Arditti’s win for Stranger Things: The First Shadow marks his second Tony Award win, having taken home a trophy previously for Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2009.