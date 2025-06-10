Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night.

New York, NY (June 9, 2024)—Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night.

Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this time, highlights Broadway’s best work; the event marked its 78th edition this year.

Maybe Happy Ending was the toast of the Tonys this year, taking home six trophies, including Best Musical; meanwhile Purpose was awarded Best Play. Among the sound award categories, the winners were:

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Deans’ win for Buena Vista Social Club marks his first Tony Award, following five nominations since 2010. Arditti’s win for Stranger Things: The First Shadow marks his second Tony Award win, having taken home a trophy previously for Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2009.