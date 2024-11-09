HPA Honors Sound Creatives, Tech Companies and Taylor Swift

'Dune: Part Two,' 'No One Will Save You' and 'Porcelain War' take home awards in the outstanding sound categories.

North Hollywood, CA (November 8, 2024)—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced the winners of its HPA Awards in three sound categories.

The HPA Awards honor talent in the post-production industry, celebrating standout achievements in color grading, sound, editing, restoration and visual effects across theatrical features, commercials and episodics. The event was held at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood on Nov. 7.

The HPA’s Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation honored Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. According to the HPA, this recognition celebrates the profound impact on both live and filmed entertainment that defined The Eras Tour, underscoring its exceptional impact on audiences and the industry. The jury issued a statement outlining their choice: “Celebrated as the cultural phenomenon of 2023, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour set new records in box office sales, tour revenues, and attendance. The tour showcased exceptional artistry and innovation, making a profound impact on both live and filmed entertainment.”

This year, FotoKem was awarded the Charles S. Swartz Award for their role in supporting filmmakers, studios, cinematographers and artists across diverse film and media landscapes.

Also celebrated were the previously announced technology companies honored with Engineering Excellence awards: Adobe, Disguise, Cuebric and Evercast.

The winners of the 2024 HPA Awards Creative Categories for sound are:

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

“Dune: Part Two”

Richard King, Dave Whitehead, Martin Kwok, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Andrew Bock // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“No One Will Save You”

Will Files, Chris Terhune, Ailene Roberts, James Miller, Matt “Smokey” Cloud // Pacific Standard Sound

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

“Porcelain War”

Robert Mackenzie, Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller, Alex Francis, Karina Rezhevska // RMS