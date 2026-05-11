1 Sound Panorama Immersive Speakers Debut

Designed for installation use with TV screens is the new Panorama Series from 1 Sound, consisting of three models—the 65, 75 and 85.

New York, NY (May 11, 2026)—Designed for installation use with TV screens is the new Panorama Series from 1 Sound, consisting of three models—the 65, 75 and 85. The self-contained immersive loudspeaker systems deliver a spatialized sound field from a single, 4-inch deep, discrete enclosure.

The numbering sequence refers to the length of each model, so the Panorama 65 matches the length of a 65-inch TV, while the 75 and 85 are correspondingly larger models. The Panoramas are multi-channel, self-powered systems with integrated amplification and DSP. They also include an IEC 100-240 V AC power cable for direct connection to any 120-240 V outlet. Each model offers multiple input options, including an analog Phoenix Connector for L/R, HDMI e-ARC, and a network port supporting AES67 and Milan/AVB.

Using 1 Sound’s Mono+Stereo+Sub technology, the Panoramas are designed to be used without a subwoofer, as the smallest model, the Panorama 65, reportedly goes down to 40 Hz, and the Panorama 85 has a bandwidth said to be down to 30 Hz. They come with an included Flush-Mount Bracket for flush mounting to a wall. A Tilt Bracket accessory is available, as is a Stand accessory.

The various models are offered in both active and remote powered versions, and can be customized in various colors and finishes.