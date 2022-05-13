KIT Plugins’ Blackbird Studio BB Mo-Q Plug-In Launched

Nashville, TN (May 12, 2022)—Both KIT Plugins and Blackbird Studio are based in Nashville, and once again, they’ve teamed up to create a new plug-in—this time, it’s the BB Mo-Q, emulating the original Motown EQ once used on tracks like “Let’s Get It On,” “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” and “Dancing In The Street,” to name only a few.

KIT’s BB Mo-Q plug-in was replicated from one of Blackbird Studio owner John McBride’s original Motown EQs, among the first-ever built for Motown Records. Matt Kleinman, founder of KIT Plugins, explained, “The Motown EQ is one of the most fascinating pieces of gear I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Aside from its amazing history, the circuit itself is truly unique. It has subtle, broad stroke controls but somehow brings an undeniable level of character to everything you use it on. I knew that the Mo-Q would need to replicate that. We started from the ground up. Using our experience with the BB N105, we expanded on our processes and technology to develop the most accurate EQ model possible. The Mo-Q can truly replicate the tone and feel of the original Motown EQ.”

The plug-in provides full automation; 7 pre-defined passive frequency bands; processing built around KIT Plugins’ Gen 2 Full Range Modeling technology, with oversampling option; 100+ presets; streamlined control set; Windows and macOS compatibility; and more.

KIT’s BB Mo-Q plug-in is available for $99. For a limited-time only, customers who purchase KIT’s BB Mo-Q now through June 13th will receive a 20% discount.