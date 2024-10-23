KIT Plugins Launches Subscription Service

Nashville, TN (October 23, 2024)—KIT Plugins has made its name with a variety of software offerings, often based on the rare and enticing gear found inside Music City’s Blackbird Studios. Now those emulations will get to fly even further afield as the company is debuting its own plug-in subscription service, NOIZ Hub, which will make nearly all of KIT’s plug-ins available as well as a number of new digital tools.

The NOIZ Hub Subscription has launched with the debut of its NOIZ One Plug-in Series— NOIZ One D73, NOIZ One D105 and NOIZ One D212—a trio of digital plug-ins that take their cue from the preamps from KIT’s channel strips. (The NOIZ One series is also available for individual purchase at the KIT Plugins website). KIT Plugins and NOIZ Hub will add more plug-ins to the subscription over time.

Individually, the NOIZ One D73 plug-in is inspired by the vintage saturation of the BB N73 preamp, while the NOIZ One D105 borrows from KIT Plugins’ BB N105 which in turn drew from the 31105. The NOIZ One D212 is excerpted from the BB A5 preamp.

The NOIZ Hub subscription is currently being offered as a single-tier membership for $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year and provides access to the entire suite of KIT Plug-ins (excluding KIT Drums) alongside the first three NOIZ Hub plug-ins from the NOIZ One Series.