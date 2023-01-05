Mix’s Gear of the Year 2022, Part 1

New York, NY (January 5, 2023)—Every year, the editorial team of Mix looks back at the most-recent amazing advancements in pro-audio technology with its annual Gear of the Year summary. Some incredible tools were released in 2022, so we’re taking the opportunity to gather up just a few of the must-haves, new aspirational choices and updates that came our way over the previous 12 months. Peruse through and see if you overlooked something crucial, or even whether you agree with us as we take in the Gear of the Year 2022.

ADPTR AUDIO SCULPT

Michael Cooper writes: On the face of it, the plug-in includes four broadband processing modules placed in parallel configuration in the audio path, but there’s a helluva lot more to this plug-in than meets the eye. Sculpt is not a “character” plug-in; transparency is its hallmark, and it’s primarily intended for use on your mix or master bus. [Its] new algorithm analyzes incoming audio for each processor like a human ear would (for example, distinguishing between increased bass energy and a simple level increase) and then applies to it gain changes on a sample-by-sample basis in each of its processors, producing almost zero harmonic distortion. The results can sound amazing.

AUDEZE MM-500 HEADPHONES

At NAMM in June, Audeze announced that Manny Marroquin would serve as the company’s new Head of Professional Products, introducing him on the show floor alongside the new MM-500 headphones that bear his signature. The MM-500’s 90mm planar magnetic driver features a frequency range of5Hz–50kHz, with a max SPL of >130 dB and THD+N of <0.1% @ 100 dB SPL, 1 kHz, providing lightning-fast transients, accurate frequency response and trusted mix translation. With premium leather earpads, an adjustable spring steel headband and a machined aluminum structure, the MM-500s weigh a fraction over 1 pound.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT2020USB-X USB MIC

The AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser microphone is a reimagining of the popular AT2020USB+, upgraded to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate with the convenience of plug-and-play USB-C operation. Other improvements include a soft-touch capacitive mute button on the body of the mic, high-resolution A/D converter at 24/96 for clear and natural sound production, two-state LED indicator ring lights for when the microphone is powered on or muted, and an improved custom desk stand for a stable and secure base. It also features a built-in headphone jack with volume and mix control to let you directly monitor with no delay, as well as blend your microphone signal with computer audio.

AVID PRO TOOLS CARBON PRE

Pro Tools | Carbon Pre, introduced along with MBOX Studio at AES in October, was designed as a means for users to easily expand their studio setups to capture large tracking sessions. Existing Pro Tools | HD systems needing more mic preamps can add an eight-channel ADAT preamp expansion unit to scale up I/O. Users can control up to nine Pro Tools | Carbon Pre units in a Pro Tools | HD system, while also tapping into the Pro Tools Hybrid Engine for low-latency input processing. Operating at 32-bit resolution to maximize dynamic range, Carbon Pre uses stacked AD converters on each input, while also providing double-precision clocking.

At the October AES Show, Avid brought back its popular MBOX desktop audio interface with the new MBOX Studio, powered by Pro Tools software. MBOX Studio operates on both Mac and Windows OS and includes a bundled Pro Tools Studio subscription (one year). The 21-in/22-out device can easily connect mics, instruments, studio monitors, Bluetooth devices, and other analog, digital and MIDI gear. MBOX Studio relies on the same mic preamps found in Avid’s S6L and Pro Tools Carbon system.

IK MULTIMEDIA ILOUD PRECISION MTM STUDIO MONITORS

Mike Levine writes: IK Multimedia has a history of producing DSP-assisted studio monitors, and its new Precision Series takes that technology to a new level. The Precision MTM (midwoofer-tweeter-midwoofer configuration) features a pair of 5-inch woofers and 1.5-inch tweeter, and incorporates the company’s ARC (Automatic Room Correction) technology. Once the calibration process was complete, I could open the X-Monitor app and see a color-coded readout of the frequency curve from the calibration. My studio had a considerable boost that peaked around 150 Hz and a dip between 1 kHz and 2 kHz. The ARC-processed response flattened both of those out.

JBL VTX A6 LINE ARRAY/B15 SUBWOOFER

Joining the flagship VTX line array series, the VTX A6 subcompact dual 6.5-inch passive line array element and the B15 compact, arrayable 15-inch subwoofer sport compact form factors for small- to medium-size touring and fixed installations. The A6 houses two custom 6.5-inch woofers and a 3-inch annular-diaphragm compression driver, with a reported low-frequency extension to 67 Hz and 134 dB max SPL. The companion VTX B15 15-inch subwoofer features SlipStream double- flared exponential ports and a Differential Drive dual-voice coil design, and is based on JBL’s new 2285H 15-inch woofer. Both the A6 and B15 are designed for rigging and system integration.

JH AUDIO AMBIENT PRO IEM SYSTEM

In early November, JH Audio released its latest ambient in-ear monitors—Ambient Pro—allowing users to hear both a monitor mix and the real-world POV sounds around them. The new IEMs are designed with built-in Core omnidirectional capsules from DPA Microphones; audio from the capsules is sent in stereo to the monitor console and back to the artist via a Lectrosonics system. Ambient Pro features eight balanced armatures per side with a four-way crossover and is modeled around the RDU Dual Supertweeter. The subminiature Core by DPA capsule technology aids with durability and can tolerate high temperatures, while being resilient to impacts and resistant to abrasion.

MASTERING THE MIX RESO PLUG-IN

Rob Tavaglione writes: I’ve reviewed other plug-ins with similar postmodern, frequency-taming goals, but as with all complicated tasks, methods will vary. Mastering the Mix, I found, has crafted a unique feel and operation to its handling of rogue frequencies grown a little too powerful for their own good. In the background, Reso brings an intelligent algorithm to a dynamic equalizer that tackles the multi-pronged task of searching around the frequency spectrum to find excessive energy bands, applying filters of various widths, and variably attenuating them as necessary.

MOOG MOOGERFOOGER S-SERIES PLUG-INS

Moog no longer makes its Moogerfooger effects pedals, but the company now has a collection of plug-ins (Mac/PC) featuring emulations of seven Moogerfooger models. All seven pedals feature Drive and Output knobs, input-level LEDs and on/off switches labeled Active. Most have Envelope or LFO LEDs to monitor the strength of those signals. What’s more, each has a virtual CV section that allows users to modulate various parameters using a variety of sources, including the left or right audio input or the signals from the Envelope, LFO or other parameters of any Moogerfooger plug-in open in the session.

NEUMANN M49V CONDENSER MIC

First manufactured in 1951, the Neumann M 49 has long been considered a classic, one of the “Big Five” among vintage condenser microphones and the first with continuously variable, remote pattern switching. Based on the latest version of the M 49 (the “c” revision), the M 49 V employs the same circuitry as the original but replaces the now-unavailable AC701k vacuum tube with a low-noise, hand-selected, subminiature triode tube. The capsule is the K 49, which Neumann has manufactured since the late 1950s, and the three-stage head basket remains faithful to the original. Power for the M 49 V is provided by the newly designed NM V power supply.

NEUMANN NDH 30 HEADPHONES

Everyone seems to love these. In May, Neumann introduced the new NDH 30 open-back headphone as a reference-class studio headphone for mixing and mastering in both stereo and immersive formats. While the headphone retains the metal construction of the closed-back NDH 20, it features a new acoustic system design, including optimized and positioned dynamic drivers intended to recall planar magnetic transducers. It is said to have a low harmonic distortion and uses frequency-selective absorbers to shape an even response across the audio spectrum. The company also touts the headphones’ spatial resolution, attributing it to the fact that the drivers are made “to extremely low tolerances.”

NEVE 88M AUDIO INTERFACE

Neve launched the 88M, its first Dual Mic Preamp and USB Audio Interface, at the NAMM show in early June 2022. Using the same transformer-balanced technology as Neve’s flagship, large-format 88RS, the 88M brings the legendary sound of AIR, Abbey Road and Capitol Studios into home and portable studio setups. The robust front-end recording system, with plug-and-play connectivity, is complemented with mastering- grade AD/DA conversion, producing high-end fidelity. Analog and digital components are incorporated at every stage, ensuring quality throughout the entire signal path.

