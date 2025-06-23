Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2025: Part 1

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened over the past 12 months—from some of the world’s top studio designers.

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order.

Violet Isle | Atlanta, Ga.

WSDG

Bill Jabr-owned Violet Isle in downtown Atlanta harkens back to the classic, full-service recording studio and was designed by the WSDG team of Will Brown, John Storyk, Joshua Morris, Alan Machado and Judy Elliot Brown. Central to the A Suite’s 450-square-foot control room is a vintage SSL 4056 G console, commissioned by Bruce Millet for Desk Doctor, along with custom in-wall mains built by Pavel Maslowiec of Hear Pro Monitoring. The city’s skyline is visible through the 525-square-foot live room, with sightlines also into the 150-square-foot iso booth. There is a private lounge with a full kitchen, bathroom and shower. Lowe Consulting Engineering (HVAC, plumbing), Hoskins Engineering (electrical), SP Sound Design and Trace Audio also participated in the project.

“I’m not sure if there could have been a more demanding and precise studio owner than Bill Jabr, but the design and construction journey we all traveled on was most certainly worth the time and effort,” says John Storyk, WSDG Founding Partner. “If there was a theme throughout this adventure, I would think that Bill’s dream was to have our WSDG team create a studio environment that respected traditional studio styles and techniques, while paying tribute to new Atlanta—its skyline, its musicians and its culture. And at the same time introduce the most advanced acoustic, recording and monitoring technology available. Add some style and some ‘Southern comfort,’ and I welcome you to Violet Isle.”

Five Spot East | Rüschlikon, Switzerland

Haverstick Designs

Gavin Haverstick, Oscar Otero and Tracy Roberts of Haverstick Designs worked with studio owner, composer and intermedia artist Virgil Moorefield on the interior acoustical treatment for his new underground studio in Switzerland. Designed to accommodate recording sessions by Moorefield’s band and for live performances, the 1,625-square-foot live room, with 13-foot ceilings, features two unique iso rooms formed by hinged walls that fold out and seal airtight. A stepped riser doubles as a ported bass trap. The control room, elevated above the tracking space, houses a 32-channel API 2448 with ATC, ADAM and Yamaha stereo monitors. Acoustical treatment includes custom stretch-fabric elements, diffusors from Vicoustic and acoustical panels from Acoustical Fulfillment. ALU Architekten’s Markus Zehner, Martin Larcher and Kathleen Quitcongo, plus Roman Beeler of Beeler Holzbau, also consulted, along with Sweetwater’s Paul Allen, who brought Haverstick Designs into the project.

Pinch Recording | Long Island City, N.Y.

Wes Lachot Design Group

Pinch Recording, owned and operated by recording engineer E. Scott Lindner, opened in the New York metro area in January 2025. Designed by Wes Lachot, the control room features a true Reflection Free Zone design employing ATC monitors, while the spacious live room, housing a Yamaha C7X grand piano, features two iso booths and a dedicated amp room. An automated 32-channel API 2448 console anchors the control room, alongside analog tape machines, a Pro Tools rig and racks of outboard. All acoustic treatments for the project were built and installed by Tony Brett and his team at Brett Acoustics. Canova Audio installed the audio and technical wiring and grounding, and power design was by Howard Hoyt of Pro Audio Engineering. Aaron Kelley shared in the acoustic design and handled drafting, modeling and project management.