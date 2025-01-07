Shure Launches Microphone with Built-In Interface

New York, NY (January 7, 2025)—The rise of content creators has led to a push for simplified audio gear that can provide pro-level results without requiring a pro-level learning curve. At the same time, the demographic needs gear that is inherently mobile and relatively compact. With those requirements in mind, Shure has introduced its new MV7i Smart Microphone—which sports an integrated, onboard interface—at CES 2025.

Aimed at podcasters, streamers and others who require two channels of recording, it allows users to directly connect a second XLR mic or musical instrument into the MV7i itself, eliminating the need for an external hardware interface. The MV7i offers the same audio quality as the MV7+ and likewise makes use of onboard DSP and MOTIV Mix desktop and MOTIV mobile app integration.

Users connect a second microphone or instrument directly into the MV7i and then control both channels of audio either in the MOTIV apps through a computer or phone or with a DAW and app. Creators can adjust the DSP setting on each of the MV7i’s two channels independently.

The MV7i itself has a durable metal chassis and includes a built-in combo XLR and ¼” input, enabling users to connect a second microphone or instrument with 60 dB gain and 48V phantom power. The interface is compatible with both dynamic and condenser mics; the MV7i detects the input type and automatically selects and applies the appropriate DSP for the recording application. The mic itself has USB-C output and is MFi certified for iPhone and iPad use. A color-customizable LED touch panel provides mute control and a dual-channel LED display, simplifying adjustments while recording.

Aiding users when two microphones are in use through the MV7i’s interface, the mic has an Auto Level Mode that automatically calibrates gain based on proximity, volume, and room dynamics. ISmartGate works with Auto Level Mode to dynamically reduce the volume of a channel when either of the two users falls silent, minimizing crosstalk and guaranteeing that concurrent conversations do not disrupt the separate audio streams. Also onboard are a real-time denoiser; digital popper stopper; adjustable reverb, and more.

In all, the MV7i comes with a quick start guide, 3m USB-C to USB-C cable, and download instructions for MOTIV Apps, and is currently available for $349.