UA Launches Volt 876 USB Recording Studio Interface

New York, NY (October 2, 2025)—Universal Audio has announced the latest addition to its burgeoning Volt line of interfaces: The Volt 876 USB Recording Studio. To date, the line has been largely aimed at solo recordists and positioned as a budget alternative to the flagship Apollo line, but all that changes with the new model. Designed to accommodate more complicated recording scenarios capturing multiple players at once, the Volt 876 has a heftier price tag to match.

The 24-in / 28-out USB audio interface sports 32-bit / 192 kHz audio conversion, along with eight onboard preamps and compressors that emulate UA’s 610 tube console and 1176 limiters. For those using the UAD Console app, those mic preamps can be digitally controlled with Assistive Auto-Gain and the software also provides full session recall of front-panel settings.

Other connectivity options onboard include 16-in / 16-out ADAT connectivity for digital expansion and linking of up to three Volt 876 interfaces, as well as a standalone ADAT mode that can connect Volt 876 to third-party interfaces or Apollo over ADAT as an 8 x 8 I/O preamp expander.

The Volt 876 provides real-time direct monitoring with dedicated front panel controls, plus two stereo low-latency cue mixes when used with the UAD Console app or UA’s Luna DAW. A pair of headphone amplifiers can be accessed on the front panel, and the unit also comes with a selection of plug-ins and virtual instruments, including the newly released Showtime ’64 Tube Amp, Teletronix LA‑2A and UA 1176 compressors, Pultec EQs, PolyMAX Synth and more.

Expected to street in mid-October 2025, the Volt 876 is available to pre-order for $999 U.S.