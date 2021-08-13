Product of the Week: API Select

This week we’re temporarily stretching our definition of “Product of the Week” to include multiple products, thanks to API’s announcement of its new API Select line featuring four rackmount processors and two guitar pedals.

The manufacturer says that the idea of the new line is not to replace any existing API gear but to provide users with complementary products. Company president Larry Droppa explained it this way: “API Select gives us the opportunity to offer gear that’s very high quality, but that’s different from API’s legendary line of classic products.”

The new hardware includes the T12 ($2195) is a 2-channel, all-tube, Class-A mic preamp with proprietary API transformers on both the input and output stages. API equipped the T12 with 12AT7WC and 12BH7 dual-triode vacuum tubes, a four-way impedance switch, a Low-Cut filter with three switchable frequencies (60Hz, 120Hz, 240Hz), front-panel high-impedance inputs and more.

Two new dual-channel compressors are also part of the line. The T25 ($2195.00) is a tube compressor with FET circuitry, 12AT7WC and 12BH7 tubes, and a custom API transformer among its features.

The solid-state SR22 ($1295.00) features the same compression circuitry from API’s ATI Paragon analog live mixing console. Like the T25, it offers API’s Thrust switch for frequency-dependent sidechain control. You can operate either unit in dual mono or stereo-linked modes. Both compressors and the T12 all feature large VU-style meters.

API also introduced an equalizer as part of the Select line, the SR24 ($1295). The 2-channel, 4-band parametric unit features continuously variable frequency and gain adjustments, 12dB of boost/cut per band, balanced ¼-inch and XLR I/O and +24dB headroom. The unit is a re-creation of the APSI 562 module. (APSI was a company from the 1970s and ‘80s that API distributed.)

The two guitar pedals update API’s TranZformer line. The TranZformer GTR ($295) is a 3-band EQ, boost and overdrive pedal featuring an API 2510 OpAmp, plus or minus 15 dB of gain, an OpAmp overdrive circuit, a -20dB output pad and a buffered bypass.

The TranZformer CMP ($295) is a compressor that’s also equipped with the 2510 OpAmp and lets you select between feedback and feedforward compression circuits. Other features include an in/out footswitch jack, buffered bypass, switchable attack and release times, and a wet/dry control for dialing in parallel compression.

All products in the API Select product line are now shipping.