Lewitt Space Replicator — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (May 2, 2025)—Until recently, Lewitt has been known primarily as a microphone manufacturer. However, with this week’s release of Space Replicator, the Vienna, Austria-based company has made its first foray into the plug-in market.

Designed as a mixing and mix-referencing tool, Space Replicator lets you put on your headphones and monitor your music through various emulations of studio control, rooms, cars and other acoustic spaces as well as different types of headphones and earbuds. The plug-in uses binaural technology and Lewitt’s proprietary room sampling processes to create high-resolution simulations.

One of the advantages of Space Replicator compared to other popular systems of this type is that you don’t need proprietary headphones, which keeps the price low. Most users will be able to find and select their headphones from over 600 on the headphone menu. If you can’t find yours on the list, Lewitt recommends using the Default setting.

The Space Replicator plug-in is for monitoring only. It should be placed on your master bus or listening bus and, if it’s in the signal path of the bounce, turned off before you print the mix.

Space Replicator comes with ten virtual acoustic spaces including the control rooms for Lewitt Studio A, Vienna Synchron Stage A (a scoring stage), White Sea Studio (a mixing and mastering facility), Lewitt Studio B, Vienna Synchron Stage B, a car, a club (the now-defunct Watergate club in Berlin), a TV room and a kitchen.

Some of the spaces include more than one speaker system or location choice. Synchron Stage A emulation offers two options: Midfield or Farfield. The Watergate Club setting includes Main Floor and DJ Booth choices, which you can listen to with the club empty or full. The TV Room lets you listen through the TV speakers or a soundbar. The Car offers four different seat positions. Choices for the Kitchen emulation include two types of Bluetooth speakers and a tablet.

Six headphone emulations are also accessible through the GUI. These include over-the-ear consumer models and popular earbuds.

When you first use the Space Replicator, it suggests creating a “personal binaural profile” to customize the emulations to your listening preferences. You’re then taken to the Lewitt website and presented with a series of choices as music plays back through your headphones. For each, you select the one you like better. Your answers serve as the basis for the creation of your profile. Once finished, the next time you open the Your Binaural Profile drop-down in the plug-in, yours appears as a choice.

Space Replicator, which supports Mac and Windows (VST3: Win/Mac, AAX: Win/Mac, AU: Mac), sells for $99. A 14-day free trial is available. Find out more at the Lewitt website.