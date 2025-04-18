UJAM UFX Reverb 2.0 — A Mix Real-World Review

MIX VERDICT: UJAM UFX REVERB 2.0 THE TAKEAWAY: “UFX Reverb 2 is an excellent-sounding, versatile plug-in at a surprisingly reasonable price.” COMPANY: UJAM • www.UJAM.com

PRICE: $49

PROS:

• 20 different reverb algorithms.

• Filter and Finisher sections provide multi-effects capabilities.

• FX Input Mix knob lets you add effects to the dry signal.

• Lock lets you step through presets without changing Mix settings.

• Plenty of useful presets.

• Excellent value.

CONS:

• No choice of secondary reverb type in dual mode.

• Filter and Finisher effects are preset-only.

New York, NY (April 17, 2025)—When I first heard about UJAM’s UFX Reverb 2.0 and saw its price, I assumed it would be just another cookie-cutter algorithmic reverb—but, wow, was I wrong! UFX Reverb punches well above its price range, offering surprising sound quality and powerful multi-effects capabilities that allow you to do more than just add ambience to a track.

IT’S A REVERB

The plug-in has a resizable GUI and features 20 reverb types, called Modes, an increase from the 10 in version 1. In addition to standards like Plate, Room, Hall and Spring, there are less common choices such as Scoring Stage, Parking Garage, Shimmer and Courtyard.

The Dimension section is a cluster of four knobs to the left for Time, Size, Pre-Delay and Early Reflections. The Character section features single knobs for Diffusion, Damping and Modulation.

On the bottom left and right are Input and Output sliders with corresponding meters next to them. Then there’s a large Mix (Dry/ Wet) slider with a Preset Lock. When the lock is on, you can step through the large collection of presets without changing your Mix settings. Because the presets are configured only as insert effects, you can compare presets with the Mix locked at 100 percent wet if you have the reverb on an aux bus.

Other controls include a Ducking knob, which lets you set the reverb to duck when the dry signal is present, preserving transients and making the source more intelligible. A Freeze button sets the reverb tail to infinite and turns off the damping, thereby creating sustaining, ethereal effects without loop artifacts.

The Dual Mode button enables a second, slightly different reverb in the effects chain, adding width and dimension. Although you can’t choose the secondary reverb type, it’s still a compelling effect that adds significant richness to the sound.

IT’S A MULTI-FX UNIT

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to discover over on the GUI’s right side. Each knob has a drop-down menu of effects below it and an on-off switch. The knobs control the amount of the effects.

The Filter section includes more than 40 presets, including boost and cut filters for highs, lows and mids, notch and comb filters, and special effects presets such as Radio, Telephone and Megaphone. It also offers distortion effects and a Ring Modulator.

The Finisher section appears on other UJAM plug-ins and includes eight categories: Basic, Beyond, Character, Delay, Glitch, Move, Pitch and Tone. The Basic category mainly offers standard effects like Tremolo, Auto Pan, Slicer, Gate, Chorus and so on. The Delay category provides a variety of presets that help add motion and complexity.

Things really get interesting in the other categories, many of whose presets are multi-effect combinations. Many essentially fold, spindle and mutilate your audio, particularly with the Mix slider up high. You can summon alien voice effects, tape stop effects or a lo-fi cassette tape emulation, to name just a few.

What makes these features even more effective is a knob called FX Input Mix, which lets you apply the Filter and Finisher effects on the dry signal in any proportion you want. A button labeled Surprise creates random effects configurations and settings. The Small/ Big knob next to it controls the degree of randomization.

IT’S A DEAL

UFX Reverb 2 is an excellent-sounding, versatile plug-in at a surprisingly reasonable price. It has plenty of useful reverb sounds, but its real strength lies in its ability to combine multi-effects with the reverb. I enjoyed experimenting with it on drums, vocals, guitars and keyboards, and was able to dial in compelling effects, some subtle and others not. This was the first UJAM plug-in I’ve tried, and I’m now excited to check out the rest.