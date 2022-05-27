Universal Audio Avalon VT-737SP – A Real-World Review

St John, USVI (May 27, 2022)—Producer/composer Rich Tozzoli recently headed to St John, USVI, for his annual recording retreat, teaming with keyboardist Bruce MacPherson, engineer Mike Dwyer and bassist Hank Skalka to compose and mix for a variety of TV shows with diverse sound palettes. He’s highlighting some of the key plug-ins they brought along to help get things done.

Universal Audio Avalon VT-737SP

It wasn’t all about the new gear on this trip. UA’s Avalon VT-737sp Class A vacuum tube channel strip plug-in served a specific purpose. In use on the Master Fader, we turned to the 4-band EQ for that thing that the Avalon does so well—”high air.”

Just the smallest amount of 32 kHz Treble air band, a touch of 20 kHz High Mid, the Low Mid cut a touch at around 150 Hz and a small boost at 60 Hz does wonders for the entire mix. The proof is in the Bypass, and every time you do that, it makes you contemplate how we hear 32 kHz. There’s no denying it’s there, in a tasty, sweet way, and our mixes were better every time because of it.