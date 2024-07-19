Your browser is out-of-date!

‘Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision’ Film Trailer Released

A two-minute trailer for the upcoming documentary on Electric Lady Studios, the first artist-owned recording studio, has been released.

By Mix Staff

New York, NY (July 19, 2024)—Jimi Hendrix was a wildly influential guitarist, but he arguably may have influenced ensuing generations of musicians just as much with his New York City recording facility, Electric Lady Studios, said to be the first artist-owned studio ever. Still in demand today, the 8th Street site has been used by everyone from Led Zeppelin to The Clash to Taylor Swift. Charting the studio’s 50-plus-year voyage through popular music is the upcoming documentary, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, due to kick off its theatrical release next month. If the newly released trailer is anything to go by, the film will be a hit with studio mavens and Hendrix fans alike.

The theatrical release poster for 'Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision.'
Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision follows the unlikely inspiration for building a studio—the mob—and the troubled construction of a facility that would finally open less than a month before Hendrix’ untimely death in 1970.

Legendary producer/engineer Eddie Kramer shares in the trailer, “The construction of Electric Lady was a nightmare. We were always running out of money. Poor Jimi had to go back out on the road, make some money, come back, then we could pay the crew . . . Late in ’69, we just hit a wall financially and the place just shut down. He borrows against the future royalties and we’re off to the races . . . [Jimi] would say to me, ‘Hey man, I want some of that purple on the wall, and green over there!’ We would start laughing about it. It was fun. We could make an atmosphere that he felt comfortable in and that he was able to direct and say, ‘This is what I want.’”

Documentary Review: Muscle Shoals

Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film interviews the facility’s architect, renowned studio designer John Storyk of WSDG, as well as Steve Winwood, who joined Hendrix on the first night of recording at the new studio; Experience bassist Billy Cox; and original Electric Lady staff members.

Produced by Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and distributed globally by Abramorama, the film will premiere August 9 at New York City’s Quad Cinema, less than a half mile from the actual studios.

Further theatrical screenings will include:

August 9             New York, NY              Quad Cinema

August 13           Natick, MA                   Center for the Arts in Natick

August 15           Arlington, MA               Regent Theatre

August 15           Natick, MA                   Center for the Arts in Natick

August 19           North Hollywood, CA    Laemmle NoHo 7

August 19           Durham, NC                 Carolina Theatre

August 20           Santa Monica, CA        Laemmlie Monica Film Center

August 20           Natick, MA                   Center for the Arts in Natick

August 21           Santa Clarita, CA         Laemmle New Hall

August 23           Sedona, AZ                  Mary D. Fisher Theater

August 25           Avonca Beach, AUS    Avonca Beach Theatre

August 26           Cincinnati, OH              Woodward Theater

August 28           Avonca Beach, AUS    Avonca Beach Theatre

August 29           Beverly, MA                 The Cabot

August 30           Columbus, OH             Gateway Film Center

September 2       Columbus, OH             Gateway Film Center

September 8       Jersey City, NJ             WFMU

September 9       Ashville, NC                 Grail Moviehouse

September 13     Boise, ID                      The Flicks

September 16     Seattle, WA                  The Grand Illusion Cinema

September 17     Portland, OR                The Hollywood Theatre

September 18     Addlestone, UK            The Light Addlestone

September 18     Bolton, UK                   The Light Bolton

September 18     Bradford, UK                The Light Bradford

September 18     Cambridge, UK            The Light Cambridge

September 18     New Birghton, UK        The Light New Brighton

September 18     Oxfordshire, UK           The Light Banbury

September 18     Redhill, UK                   The Light Redhill

September 18     Sheffield, UK                The Light Sheffield

September 18     Sittingbourne, UK         The Light Sittingbourne

September 18     Stockport, UK               The Light Stockport

September 18     Thetford, UK                The Light Thetford

September 18     Walsall, UK                  The Light Walsall

September 18     Wisbech, UK                The Light Wisbech

October 7            Cottonwood, AZ           Old Town Center for the Arts

