‘Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision’ Film Trailer Released

A two-minute trailer for the upcoming documentary on Electric Lady Studios, the first artist-owned recording studio, has been released.

New York, NY (July 19, 2024)—Jimi Hendrix was a wildly influential guitarist, but he arguably may have influenced ensuing generations of musicians just as much with his New York City recording facility, Electric Lady Studios, said to be the first artist-owned studio ever. Still in demand today, the 8th Street site has been used by everyone from Led Zeppelin to The Clash to Taylor Swift. Charting the studio’s 50-plus-year voyage through popular music is the upcoming documentary, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, due to kick off its theatrical release next month. If the newly released trailer is anything to go by, the film will be a hit with studio mavens and Hendrix fans alike.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision follows the unlikely inspiration for building a studio—the mob—and the troubled construction of a facility that would finally open less than a month before Hendrix’ untimely death in 1970.

Legendary producer/engineer Eddie Kramer shares in the trailer, “The construction of Electric Lady was a nightmare. We were always running out of money. Poor Jimi had to go back out on the road, make some money, come back, then we could pay the crew . . . Late in ’69, we just hit a wall financially and the place just shut down. He borrows against the future royalties and we’re off to the races . . . [Jimi] would say to me, ‘Hey man, I want some of that purple on the wall, and green over there!’ We would start laughing about it. It was fun. We could make an atmosphere that he felt comfortable in and that he was able to direct and say, ‘This is what I want.’”

Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film interviews the facility’s architect, renowned studio designer John Storyk of WSDG, as well as Steve Winwood, who joined Hendrix on the first night of recording at the new studio; Experience bassist Billy Cox; and original Electric Lady staff members.

Produced by Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and distributed globally by Abramorama, the film will premiere August 9 at New York City’s Quad Cinema, less than a half mile from the actual studios.

Further theatrical screenings will include:

August 9 New York, NY Quad Cinema

August 13 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 15 Arlington, MA Regent Theatre

August 15 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 19 North Hollywood, CA Laemmle NoHo 7

August 19 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

August 20 Santa Monica, CA Laemmlie Monica Film Center

August 20 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 21 Santa Clarita, CA Laemmle New Hall

August 23 Sedona, AZ Mary D. Fisher Theater

August 25 Avonca Beach, AUS Avonca Beach Theatre

August 26 Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater

August 28 Avonca Beach, AUS Avonca Beach Theatre

August 29 Beverly, MA The Cabot

August 30 Columbus, OH Gateway Film Center

September 2 Columbus, OH Gateway Film Center

September 8 Jersey City, NJ WFMU

September 9 Ashville, NC Grail Moviehouse

September 13 Boise, ID The Flicks

September 16 Seattle, WA The Grand Illusion Cinema

September 17 Portland, OR The Hollywood Theatre

September 18 Addlestone, UK The Light Addlestone

September 18 Bolton, UK The Light Bolton

September 18 Bradford, UK The Light Bradford

September 18 Cambridge, UK The Light Cambridge

September 18 New Birghton, UK The Light New Brighton

September 18 Oxfordshire, UK The Light Banbury

September 18 Redhill, UK The Light Redhill

September 18 Sheffield, UK The Light Sheffield

September 18 Sittingbourne, UK The Light Sittingbourne

September 18 Stockport, UK The Light Stockport

September 18 Thetford, UK The Light Thetford

September 18 Walsall, UK The Light Walsall

September 18 Wisbech, UK The Light Wisbech

October 7 Cottonwood, AZ Old Town Center for the Arts