It’s the First Annual National Roadie Day

New York, NY (May 19, 2025)—Today marks the first annual National Roadie Day, and if you didn’t know, don’t feel bad; we didn’t know until late in the day, too.

However, what a great idea! Whether you love or hate the term “roadie,” the spirit behind the event is well intended, and to help make things officially official, the day has even been approved by The National Day Calendar Registrar, so it is a Real Thing.

Is there a catch? Not really; for what it’s worth, the day was created and proposed by the folks behind the upcoming documentary, Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies, which explores the life of Benjamin “Lovey” Holiday Dorcy, III. A true road dog who reportedly worked into his 90s, Dorcy is thought to have been the first-ever touring professional, and worked with the likes of Willie Nelson, John Wayne, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride and others across a career that began in the 1950s. Dorcy would’ve been 100 years old today, hence the decision to designate May 19 as National Roadie Day.

In announcing the event, The National Day Calendar Registrar suggests celebrating the grand occasion by posting a tribute to crews or a favorite “roadie memory” online, tagging it with hashtags like #NationalRoadieDay #KeepTheShowOnTheRoad and #RoadiesRule. Alternately, if you’re a civilian music fan, one might go out and enjoy some live music tonight, and thank the pros who keep the show going, day after day. Sounds like a good idea to us!