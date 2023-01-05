Mars Celebrates Women in the Recording Industry

Mars is releasing limited edition M&M packs that will financially help She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle.

Newark, NJ (January 5, 2023)—This month, ahead of International Women’s Day, Mars is releasing limited edition packs spotlighting its female M&M characters, with every pack sold supporting women via strategic partnerships with She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle.

According to the manufacturer, the all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are “flipping the status quo.” Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America, states, “Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them — and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?”

The company has announced that $1 from every M&M pack sold (totaling up to $500,000) will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations She Is The Music, which is working to increase the number of women working in music, and We Are Moving the Needle, which aims to close the vast gender gap in the technical fields in the recording industry.

Additional donations (totaling up to $300,000), outside of the limited-edition packs, will be made to Female Founder Collective, the Geena Davis Institute On Gender and Media and women who are flipping the status quo, as part of the overall program.

The company has also teamed up with six female creators within the pop culture space to collaborate with its female characters. Together they will create original content inspired by each of the female characters.

M&M’S is inviting fans to visit MMS.com from Jan. 5–15 to nominate women in their lives who are flipping the status quo for the chance to be featured on M&M’S platforms and receive $10,000 grants to further fund their flip. Ten winners will be identified in partnership with the M&M FUNd Advisory Council and revealed on International Women’s Day.