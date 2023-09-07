Immersive Listening Events Draw Recording Industry Guests

VIP immersive listening events at Nashville’s Blackbird Studios, and Apogee Studio in Santa Monica, drew an intriguing crowd to hear the latest release by A Bad Think.

Los Angeles, CA (September 6, 2023)—Two recent VIP immersive listening events for the latest release by A Bad Think, a musical project led by prolific singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and Grammy-nominated artist Michael Marquart, attracted an intriguing list of industry guests.

The first event, in Nashville event, took place on Wednesday, August 23, at Blackbird Studio in the city’s Berry Hill neighborhood. A Los Angeles event followed on Monday, August 28, at Apogee Studio in Santa Monica.

The events, which showcased the album in Dolby Atmos as well as stereo, were attended by a who’s-who of the Nashville and Los Angeles recording communities. Aside from Marquart, the guests of honor at both events were multi-Grammy-winning producer/engineer Dave Way, who co-produced the album with Marquart; and multi-platinum award-winning mix engineer Bob Clearmountain.

In attendance at the Nashville event were producers, engineers and/or audio educators including Ben Fowler, Chuck Ainlay, Brian Foraker, F. Reid Shippen, George Massenburg, Jeff Balding, Jim Kaiser, John McBride, Michael Janas, Russ Long, Steve O’Brien, Vance Powell.

Los Angeles had a guest list that included Rafa Sardina, Kim Bullard, Dean Parks, Lenise Bent, Larry Klein, Matthew Wilder, Paula Salvatore, Ralph Sutton, Gregg Field, Herb Trawick, Michael Frondelli, Dave Schiffman, Dillon O’Brian, Nathaniel Kunkel, Eric Bettelli, Phil Wagner, Becki Barabas, JD Andrew, Barry Rudolph, Geoff Pearlman and others.

At the Apogee Studio event, Way began the evening by thanking Betty and Bob Clearmountain for the use of their studio, which was the followed by a live musical performance by Marquart, accompanied by Kirk Hellie on guitars and Dan Rothchild on bass, featuring three songs from the album. Attendees were then invited by Clearmountain into the control room for the Atmos playback.

At Blackbird Studio in Nashville, guests were able to hear the stereo mix in the control room of Studio D, while the Atmos mix was played back in the 9.1.6 reference room, Studio C, which was originally designed by multiple Grammy and TEC Award-winner, producer, engineer and inventor George Massenburg — in attendance — and Dr. Peter D’Antonio, founder of RPG Diffusor Systems, Inc.