ACM Industry and Studio Recording Award Winners Named

Nashville, TN (June 27, 2023)—The Academy of Country Music has announced the winners of the ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards from the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, including for audio engineer, producer and live venues of the year.

Highlights include Justin Niebank winning his ninth ACM Award for Audio Engineer of the Year, extending his already-established title of winningest Audio Engineer of the Year in ACM history. Jay Joyce received his sixth win for ACM Producer of the Year, extending his own already-established title of winningest Producer of the Year in ACM history, and bringing his total ACM Award count to nine.

In the venue categories, Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago received its sixth ACM Award for Club of the Year, and the club’s owner, Ed Warm, received his fifth ACM Award for Promoter of the Year. First-time ACM Award recipients include Bank of NH Pavilion, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and talent buyer Troy Vollhoffer.

The awards were announced on video by Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and elected officials and community leaders countrywide.

All ACM Industry Award, Studio Recording Award and soon-to-be-announced Special Award recipients will be celebrated during the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. ACM Special Award honorees will be announced on Tuesday, June 27, along with the show’s host and ticket information. Performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The winners of the Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards from the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are as follows:

Industry Award Winners:

Casino of the Year – Theater: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

Casino of the Year – Arena: Harveys Lake Tahoe, Stateline, NV

Festival of the Year: Country Thunder, Bristol, TN

Fair/rodeo of the Year: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Houston, TX

Club of the Year: Joe’s on Weed St., Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Arena of the Year: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year: Troy Vollhoffer, Premier Global Production

Promoter of the Year: Ed Warm, Joe’s Live

Studio Recording Award Winners:

Bass Player of the Year: Mark Hill

Drummer of the Year: Aaron Sterling

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year: Tim Galloway

Electric Guitar Player of the Year: Derek Wells

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: Dave Cohen

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year: Jenee Fleenor

Audio Engineer of the Year: Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year: Jay Joyce