Mix Live Blog: Audio Dreamin’

It was unusual for me to be home on a weekend, but my work schedule a few weeks ago was rather odd....

New York, NY (November 3, 2025)—It was unusual for me to be home on a weekend, but my work schedule a few weeks ago was rather odd. Tuesday and Wednesday, I was teaching at Mercy University—nothing out of the ordinary to see there, except the brains of my students expanding while I pummeled information into their heads. But a one-off Blue Öyster Cult show on Thursday with no follow-ups on Friday or Saturday was rare indeed.

Also unusual was the fact that I was missing AES Show 2025, held that weekend in Long Beach, California. Bummer.

I enjoy attending AES Shows. They simultaneously feed my inner geek while giving me an excuse to go out and be sociable with my colleagues, many of whom I don’t get the chance to see on a regular basis. It’s true that the AES Show (or any trade show for that matter) isn’t as exciting as it was pre-internet, when we’d run from meeting to meeting trying to get the scoop on which manufacturer has announced their newest entry into the market, or getting a first-hand listen to new technology and a printed version of the manufacturer’s press kit.

Pre-show scuttlebutt for the 2025 edition had it that manufacturer attendance would be thin, which might be due to the fact that NAB Show New York took place earlier the same week and many companies had to make an either/or choice. Quite frankly, the NAB Show appeals to a far wider audience.

Even though I wasn’t in Long Beach in person, I was able to catch up on new product announcements and read the white papers after the fact. But the thing that I really missed about going to an AES Show was seeing people in person who I don’t get the chance to see on a regular basis. Emails, texts and phone calls are okay, but there’s no replacement for being able to hang with my peers (many of whom have been treasure troves of information), even if it’s just for a few minutes.

The theme of AES Show 2025 was California Audio Dreamin’, and I was home on a Sunday afternoon debating whether to take a nap! Is this how normal people live?