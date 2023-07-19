Abbey Road Studios Names New Managing Director

London, UK (July 19, 2023)—Universal Music UK has named Sally Davies as the new managing director of Abbey Road Studios.

Bringing with her a background in overseeing venues, theatre, festivals and events, Davies is joining Abbey Road from Vivendi Village, where she was CEO of U-Live, the live promoter, producer and entertainment company within the Vivendi Group where she also oversaw Vivendi’s investments in live entertainment. At Abbey Road, Davies will report to Universal Music UK COO David Sharpe.

Davies’s 10-year tenure at U-Live, which included the company’s three years within Universal Music UK, saw her curate and nurture events celebrating music, lifestyle and culture, with a festival portfolio including the jazz-focused Love Supreme and Kite, the festival of music and ideas. She has also had one foot in immersive theatre since 2019 as the Producer of Mamma Mia the Party! alongside Björn Ulvaeus.

Prior to joining U-Live in 2012, Davies spent seven years with AEG as Assistant GM/Director of Events of The O2. She also held senior roles at two of London’s busiest tourist attractions, The London Eye and the Science Museum.

In recent years, the studio has been the subject of significant investment since the 2012 UMG acquisition of EMI. Alongside its status as arguably the best-known studio in the world, the facility now fosters new studios and initiatives such as Equalise, which aims to inspire and empower young women aspiring to a career in music. It also runs music tech incubator program Abbey Road Red.

In a statement, Davies noted, “It’s truly an honor and privilege to be taking on the role of Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios, a place of great music and ground-breaking sound. I’m excited about going on this journey with the fantastic team who have fostered the environment of creativity and innovation, and help make Abbey Road the special place that it is.”