DiGiCo Names New Managing Director

London, UK (November 29, 2021)—DiGiCo has named Austin Freshwater, its general manager since 2017, to the role of managing director. James Gordon, DiGiCo’s longtime MD, will remain CEO of DiGiCo’s parent company Audiotonix, which also owns Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, KLANG:technologies, Solid State Logic and recently acquired Sound Devices LLC.

“[Freshwater’s] performance and behavior over the last 18 months have been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Gordon. “He’s done an amazing job in a company that, to be very honest, is used to winning all of the time. Pandemic aside, he’s always been the right guy for the job.”

With the announcement, Freshwater noted, “I’m here to ensure DiGiCo continues to develop along the path of excellence it’s been on since day one…. I want to replicate the relationships James has built—not replace them by any means, but add to them and offer that extra bit of support. After all, if you’re not driven to be the best for your customers, what are you doing it for?”

Audiotonix COO Helen Culleton added, “Someone new coming in would potentially have a lot to prove within an already established team, but at DiGiCo, we nurture people to achieve. That’s always been the same for anyone who comes in; we want them to succeed.”

DiGiCo’s marketing manager, Maria Fiorellino, concurred, noting, “Austin has been an extra layer of support within the company. Having him with us has strengthened our relationships too, which is amazing, because our history goes back to the very beginning.”