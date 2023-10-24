msm-studios Opens New Immersive Room in Berlin

Founded at the beginning of the 1990s by Stefan Bock, msm-studios has opened a new 3D audio studio in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district.

Berlin, Germany (October 24, 2023)—Founded at the beginning of the 1990s by Stefan Bock, msm-studios has opened a new 3D audio studio in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district.

The new studio offers Berlin artists and labels the opportunity to experience 3D audio in a studio specifically designed for an immersive experience. “We want to pick up artists and labels in the capital with msm-studios Berlin because we know it’s the best way to get them excited about immersive audio and they don’t have to leave the city,” says Bock, whose credits include work with Herbert Grönemeyer, Yello and Nils Wülker.

Acoustic design was handled by Jochen Veith of JV Acoustics. The space supports remote mixing, mastering, AV post-production and immersive listening in any current format. Additionally, the studio’s 4K UHD/HDR projection with a soundproof screen enables clients to not only mix concert films but also to create presentations for artists and labels, and also enables film editing and color grading.

Bock, studio partner David Merkl, Hans-Martin Buff and the msm-studios team have been exploring surround, immersive, spatial and 3D sound concepts for years. Their portfolio includes collaborations with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Yello, and Peter Gabriel.