Mix InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Winners Announced

Orlando, FL (June 16, 2023)—Congratulations to the InfoComm 2023 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! Hundreds of InfoComm exhibitors submitted products for consideration by Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and Tech & Learning brands, underlining confidence in products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for InfoComm were (alphabetically):

EDC Acoustics Augmented Reality App and Plane Array Steerable Loudspeaker

Maxhub BM35 Speakerphone

Meyer Sound Nebra Software Platform

Music Tribe/Lake Processing LMX 48

Yamaha DM7 Series