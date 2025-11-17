AES Show 2025 Heads Back to Cali

New York, NY (November 17, 2025)—The Audio Engineering Society recently held its first major West Coast convention in nine years with AES Show 2025—Long Beach.

Taking place October 22-25, the event offered a diverse Technical Program and Exhibition as well as networking opportunities. This 159th AES International Convention was headed-up by co-chairs Peter Doell, Michael Hagen and Valerie Tyler, aided by a team of audio professionals who curated content, managed Paper submissions and reviews, organized schedules, supervised volunteers and scheduled the slate of Technical Program, Special Events, Skill Building sessions, Tech Tours and student events.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our AES Long Beach Convention and would like to express my sincere thanks to the event’s organizers, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees, for making it a tremendous experience for all,” said AES president Gary Gottlieb. “As usual, our Technical Program presented an outstanding slate of experts from all facets of audio, and their excitement to share their research and insights was truly inspiring.

“While we have so many great channels of information to learn from these days, it is a real throwback to the way AES was when we started in 1948—the camaraderie and congeniality that has been there through all those decades was stronger than ever in Long Beach, where we all had the opportunity to be part of our vibrant community as we learn and grow, together.”

In addition to the Show’s inspiring Opening Ceremonies and Awards, highlights from the Special Events track included a Keynote speech from multi-platinum producer, songwriter, mixer, and audio educator Warren Huart of the Produce Like A Pro YouTube channel; a special Keynote conversation with multi-Grammy Award–winning, platinum-selling producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith; and the Convention’s Heyser Lecture given by AES past president Dr. Sean Olive.

Other popular sessions included “Inside the Productions of Brian Wilson” with Grammy-winning engineer Mark Linett and producer Warren Huart; a look at the creative process with Sounwave in “Shaping Sound and Artist Identity” moderated by Manny Marroquin; and “Inside the Sound: Producer, Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist Jim-E Stack in Conversation with Recording and Mix Engineer Ian Gold.”

The event hosted more than 140 sessions in total, including workshops, panels, paper and poster presentations, and immersive room experiences, AES Long Beach also offered a chance to hear from and network with key AES personnel. Key persons of note included: AES President, Gary Gottlieb; newly elected AES Director, AES Fellow and Past President Agnieszka Roginska; and the return of Colleen Harper as Executive Director and Graham Kirk with the new title of Director of Business Operations.