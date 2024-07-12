ATK Versacom Scales Up eSports Comms

Wuppertal, Germany (July 11, 2024)—ATK Versacom, a Clair Global brand, used a variety of Riedel solutions during a recent annual worldwide esports championship.

By integrating Riedel’s Bolero 1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz systems with the Artist-1024 matrix, ATK Versacom was reportedly able to tackle wireless communication in the dense environment, facilitating synchronous communication with local and international production teams, broadcasters and the event’s technical crew.

“Working on a high-profile international esports championship was a fun and exciting challenge,” said Juan Gallardo, director of technical operations at ATK Versacom. “The complexity and scale of the event required a robust and flexible communication system, and…Riedel’s solutions delivered exactly what we needed. By creating a high-density wireless environment that supported communication across all production elements, we were successful in coordinating the efforts of our local and international teams, broadcasters and the game’s producer. We are proud to have successfully executed such a prestigious global event and look forward to continuing our partnership with Riedel on other important occasions.”

First held in 2011, the annual international championship has evolved into a prestigious event on the esports calendar. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game event drew fans from around the world to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where competing teams this season fought for the title of world champion and a share of a massive multimillion-dollar prize pool.

As the production support specialist, ATK Versacom deployed an extensive Riedel setup, including 90 Bolero wireless beltpacks (26 operating on 2.4 GHz and the rest on 1.9 GHz DECT), an Artist-1024 digital matrix intercom frame with 256 ports, approximately 30 SmartPanels and legacy 1000 Series panels, up to 25 antennas for 1.9 GHz, and 20 antennas for 2.4 GHz.

The equipment was installed and operational for both the semifinals at the Seattle Convention Center and the finals at the Climate Pledge Arena, enabling a quick breakdown and reassembly between venues. For additional flexibility, Riedel’s network- and IP-based system enabled ATK Versacom to run a cable or use the house fiber, adding a switch and then installing the panels, antennas and beltpacks as needed.