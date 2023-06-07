Audiotonix Acquires Sonible

Graz, Austria (June 7, 2023)—Audiotonix may own its share of console manufacturers, but in recent times, the audio conglomerate has been branching out with some intriguing acquisitions—the latest of which is software developer Sonible.

Announced this morning, the acquisition sees Sonible, known for its AI-based assistive mixing plug-ins, join the ranks of other Audiotonix brands, including Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, Harrison, KLANG:technologies, Slate Digital, Solid State Logic and Sound Devices.

Located in Graz, Austria, the software house’s product portfolio also includes multi-channel amplifiers for high-end audio installations dedicated to science and research, and speaker technology for delivering 3-D immersive soundscapes.

“The Sonible team have spent the last ten years developing the most advance assistive AI technologies for mixing and audio creation,” said James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix, in a statement. “Along with investing in their growth and helping the team expand their current market solutions, we will also look to harness their technology across our other Audiotonix brands. The potential to utilize Sonible’s intelligence in our other brands will be a ground-breaking proposition for all our customers.”

Ralf Baumgartner, CEO and co-founder of Sonible, noted, “It’s been clear from our initial discussions that Audiotonix share our passion in evolving innovative and disruptive solutions, so I’m sure we have the best environment to continue our journey with the additional knowledge, investment and resources that comes with being part of Audiotonix team.”