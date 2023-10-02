DiGiCo Acquires Fourier Audio

Chessington, UK (October 2, 2023)—DiGiCo has acquired UK-based Fourier Audio, bringing the live sound software developer and manufacturer into the family of parent company Audiotonix, which also includes brands such as Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiGrid, KLANG:technologies, Harrison, Slate Digital, sonible, Sound Devices and Solid State Logic.

Fourier is a UK-based startup, whose solutions have been put to use on a number of Broadway and West End theatre productions, along with international music tours. Its team of software engineers and sound designers have reportedly spent the last two years developing “Project Core,” a new software platform for using studio audio plug-ins in a live setting. The company’s team will present its new platform on the DiGiCo stand (#823) at the AES New York convention, from October 25-27. The product is expected to ship in Q1 of 2024.

Austin Freshwater, DiGiCo MD, noted, “At DiGiCo, we are always looking at how we can enhance our customers’ ability to provide new and exciting possibilities in live performance audio. With Fourier Audio, we are investing in a team that will soon launch an integrated plug-in processing engine, ‘Project Core,’ bringing new opportunities for DiGiCo to work with third-party software providers, truly plugging in the world of live sound on a platform our clients can trust.”

Fourier Audio founders Henry Harrod, Peter Bridgman, and Gareth Owen (CEO, CTO, CCO) state, “Knowing first-hand how successful and well-regarded DiGiCo and the wider Audiotonix family are in the live market, this is a fantastic next step in Fourier’s growth. Being part of a global network of partners and clients that are at the top of their game—in live events, touring, and installed audio—gives us the opportunity to rapidly change the way that engineers and artists shape their shows. It’s an exciting time to be in an invigorated live market and we can’t wait to dream big with our new colleagues.”