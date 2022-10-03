Audiotonix Acquires Slate Digital

Chessington, UK (October 3, 2022)—Audiotonix has announced another acquisition, adding plug-in developer Slate Digital to its brand portfolio, which also includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, KLANG:technologies, Solid State Logic and Sound Devices.

Slate Digital was co-founded in 2008 by Steven Slate and Fabrice Gabriel to create digital audio tools for professional producers, mixers and engineers. The company has since developed a variety of software plug-ins, mixing and mastering audio processing software, virtual microphone modeling, audio samples and video courses.

“The Slate Digital team share many of the key attributes we have across all our brands; great technology combined with committed staff with a real energy and passion for what they do,” comments James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix. “Their history and reputation for building stellar software tools is second to none, and from a business perspective, their success in building a strong subscription model adds another bow in how we grow in the audio creation market. Personally, I’m looking forward to working with the Grenoble [France] and US teams, to support them with their aspiration to continue to innovate technically and commercially, and to have some fun along the way.”

Steven Slate states, “I’m so proud of what our team has been able to achieve over the past decade, and as part of Audiotonix, Slate Digital will have the resources to think even bigger and offer way more value to our customers. Audiotonix shares the passion for pushing the boundaries within the industry, and I look forward to seeing how Slate Digital unlocks even more possibilities for music creators. The products that will soon be released in this new chapter are the company’s most bold and innovative to date. I believe our loyal Slate Digital customers will be thrilled at what is to come.”

Fabrice Gabriel adds, “Over the last few years, I have been working with the development team to pass on the skills and approach we have always had to our DSP work. Now having access to additional technology resources from Audiotonix will no doubt inspire the development team to new heights. This is truly an exciting prospect, and one of the core reasons we felt Audiotonix is the right partner for us to pass Slate Digital to. Personally, I am going to be working with the wider Audiotonix DSP teams to continue our knowledge share and algorithm development.”