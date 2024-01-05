Focusrite Acquires OutBoard and TiMax

With the acquisition of OutBoard and TiMax, the two brands are expected to collaborate with fellow Focusrite brand Martin Audio.

High Wycombe, UK (January 5, 2024)—In late December, Focusrite PLC. acquired UK-based Sheriff Technology Limited, AKA OutBoard, the company behind the TiMax and OutBoard brands. TiMax is known for its immersive audio solutions, while OutBoard produces stage rigging motor control products.

The two brands will be added to the Audio Reproduction division of the Focusrite Group alongside Martin Audio, Optimal Audio and Linea Research. Founded in 2001 by Robin Whittaker and David Haydon, OutBoard is a respected entity in the AV industry, with the two brands’ products used for live performances, event management, and the emerging live immersive sound field.

Focusing on immersive sound, TiMax specializes in audio and show control technologies through its Soundhub and Tracker D4 products, catering for a wide range of applications in installation and theatrical environments. Focusrite has already hinted that future collaboration with its Martin Audio loudspeaker brand is in the works.

Meanwhile, the OutBoard brand produces rigging control products for live events, along with enterprise-level safety test, preparation and quality management for global rental companies and venues. Their solutions are most-often used across European markets and feature at BST Hyde Park concerts, again alongside Martin Audio.

Tim Carroll, CEO of Focusrite, noted, “The acquisition of OutBoard represents another strategic expansion within our Audio Reproduction business, enhancing our product range and market reach. OutBoard’s innovative products, such as TiMax spatial audio and show control, align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional audio experiences within live environments. We are looking forward to integrating OutBoard’s technologies and exploring new opportunities in this segment of the rapidly evolving audio industry.”