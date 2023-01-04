Focusrite Group Acquires Sonnox

Oxford, UK (January 3, 2023)—Plug-in software house Sonnox was acquired by Focusrite Group and became part of the larger pro-audio conglomerate on December 20, 2022. The deal marked the second time in 2022 that Focusrite purchased another company, having previously acquired UK-based amplifier manufacturer Linea Research Holdings Ltd. in March.

Sonnox focuses on audio processing plug-ins for professional and amateur audio engineers, with products aimed at mixing for music production, live sound, broadcast, TV & Film, and scientific and forensics projects. Its current team of 16, led by Sonnox founder Rod Densham, are remaining with the business post-acquisition. The brand, its Oxfordshire headquarters, product roadmap and reseller network will also be retained.

Rod Densham, founder and managing director of Sonnox said, “Sonnox is in a strong financial position, expanding our customer base and consistently delivering profit. We believe that by joining Focusrite with their scale, industry expertise and range of premium brands, we can continue to grow, and deliver innovation and excellence to current and future customers alike. Focusrite have a proven track record of achieving this in our industry, and we are very excited to become part of their Group.”

Meanwhile, Tim Carroll, chief executive officer of Focusrite added, “This is our first acquisition in the audio software market, and it is an absolute pleasure to welcome Rod and his entire team to the Focusrite Group. Sonnox products are globally recognized as best in class, making them a natural fit in our stable, and we are all excited about the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead with the collective expertise of our combined sales and R&D teams.”