Focusrite Upgrades Scarlett Interface Range

Focusrite's Solo, 2i2, 4i4, Solo Studio, and 2i2 Studio interfaces have been updated for the across-the-board launch of Scarlett 4th Gen.

High Wycombe, UK (August 31, 2023)—The Scarlett range of interfaces has been a phenomenally popular winner for Focusrite over the years, and now the entire line—the Solo, 2i2, 4i4, Solo Studio, and 2i2 Studio—has received a sizable update with the across-the-board launch of Scarlett 4th Gen. The new editions offer improved specs as well as a revised Air mode, new preamps, a new headphone amp, and more.

Of note for many prospective users will the Scarlett 4th Gen line’s new 120 dB dynamic range, made possible due to the inclusion of converters from Focusrite’s flagship RedNet range. There’s also new remote-controlled preamps with 69 dB of gain, which in turn works with two features on the Scarlett 2i2 and 4i4—Auto Gain, for automatically setting levels, and Clip Safe, which monitors recording levels and automatically adjusts the gain to prevent clipping. On all models, however, is the re-engineered Air mode with Presence, as is the all-new Harmonic Drive.

Across the line, there’s also a newly custom-designed headphone amp for playback, as well as redesigned Dynamic Gain Halos with output metering, modernizing the Scarlett Gain Halos. For customers who opt to purchase a Scarlett interface as part of a bundle, Focusrite’s Studio packs now include redesigned headphones that are said to offer flatter frequency response and better comfort

The Scarlett Solo ($139.99) is focused around a single mic preamp, one Hi-Z instrument/line input and that new headphone amp. The Scarlett 2i2 ($199.99) ups the ante with two remote-controlled mic preamps and two Hi-Z instrument/line inputs, plus it adds those Clip Safe and Auto Gain features.

Meanwhile, the Scarlett 4i4 ($279.99) provides two remote-controlled mic preamps, switchable line or Hi-Z instrument inputs, two fixed line inputs, and four balanced outputs, as well as MIDI I/O, Clip Safe and Auto Gain.

The Scarlett Solo Studio ($249.99) and Scarlett 2i2 Studio ($299.99) packs include their respective interfaces, as well as a CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic and closed-back SH-450 headphones.