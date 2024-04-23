Focusrite Honored with Environmental Award

Los Angeles, CA (April 22, 2024)—Focusrite Group announced today it has been awarded the Ecologi “For Our Planet” Gold Award in recognition of ongoing efforts following the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with an aim of reducing emissions and making transparent sustainability and climate action efforts.

In its first Environment and Climate Report published last year, The Focusrite Group calculated its environmental footprint down to the individual component level on products, creating a baseline for how the organization will decarbonize As a result, the Group was honored with the Ecologi “For Our Planet” Gold Award, signifying its successful reporting, target setting, decarbonization work, and substantial funding of climate action projects.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Focusrite Group as one of their sustainability partners, aiding their support for a portfolio of high-quality, validated climate projects from around the world,” says Joshua Price, Key Account Manager at Ecologi. “Additionally, it is our pleasure to honor them with a gold award in the ‘For Our Planet’ awards. Focusrite Group is advancing impressively towards net zero through ambitious emissions reduction goals and a robust net-zero strategy.”

Furthermore, Focusrite Group aims to align with the 1.5°C and net-zero targets through the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” campaign, committing to set near-term and net-zero company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi.

“Aligning the Focusrite Group with this effort has been a key part of our environmental strategy,” says Andy Land, Global Head of Sustainability at Focusrite Group. “We started by looking at our internal operations, then our products, and now how we fit within our industry and beyond. By committing to setting science-based targets for decarbonization we are following the latest climate science and plan to publish our ambitious targets in full. These will include annual reduction goals, ultimately forecast towards achieving net-zero emissions as early as possible. However, any actions we take on our own will not prevent global temperature rises, so we call on other companies to take the same action by committing to science-based 1.5°C and net-zero targets.”