Mix Nashville: Focusrite, ADAM Audio to Host Top Atmos Mix, Mastering Engineers

Focusrite and ADAM Audio will host a pair of expert panels on immersive music mixing and mastering as part of Mix Nashville!

Nashville, TN (April 29, 2024)—Focusrite and ADAM Audio, part of the Focusrite Group Professional, Americas, will take over The Gallery at Starstruck Studios and host a pair of expert panels on immersive music mixing and mastering as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, to be held on Saturday, May 11, along the famed Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood.

“We will certainly be showing the latest in RedNet technology, and at the Studio Crawl we’ll be playing engineer-curated tracks through a full 7.1.4 ADAM Audio monitor system at GC Pro’s Custom House, but during the day, with so much talent on hand, we think that it’s important to talk about the creative aspects, the big picture, the techniques,” says Dave Rieley, Director, Focusrite Group Professional, Americas. “Immersive music is still pretty new, and there is a lot of knowledge and expertise out there. Let’s talk about it!”

The panels and panelists at The Gallery, Starstruck Studios, include:

Demystifying Immersive Mastering

While mix engineers are embracing and creating amazing immersive mixes, the step of mastering for immersive is being mostly ignored. Our panel of professional engineers have a proven track record of mastering audio in the immersive format and will discuss why it is critical to have your mixes mastered by a mastering engineer who is familiar with the format and challenges that could arise.

Daniel Bacigalupi – Infrasonic

Adam Grover – Sterling Sound

Pete Lyman – Infrasonic

Michael Romanowski – Coast Mastering

Moderator: Dave Rieley – Focusrite Group Professional, Americas

The State of Immersive Mixing

This was a very popular panel at last year’s Mix Nashville immersive music event. This year, we’ll be revisiting the topic of mixing in immersive to discuss developments to the format and key technologies that assist in the mixing workflow. It is clear that immersive is here to stay; this group of professional mix engineers are working hard to keep immersive audio growing while also encouraging the next generation.

Rob Burrell

Joseph Chudyk

J Clark – Infrasonic

Brandon Towles – Infrasonic

Moderator: Dave Rieley – Focusrite Group Professional, Americas

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Barry Hill, includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.