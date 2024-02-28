FOH Legend Robert Scovill Joins EAW

Whitinsville, MA (February 28, 2024)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has brought on front-of-house mix legend Robert Scovill as its new Sr. Live Sound Market Manager.

Scovill’s new role will be to work tightly with existing teams on product definition and positioning, in-person demos and trainings, as well as providing thought leadership. According to EAW, that will include refining and shaping all public-facing communication. These duties will include assisting with written product descriptions, as well as the listening and voicing of new and existing production-level audio systems. Scovill will drive the creation of educational how-to pieces on industry topics such as tuning and deploying large-scale ADAPTive systems, passive and active articulated systems and subwoofer arrays.\

“We are excited to welcome Robert to the team – he brings decades of pro audio and live sound expertise to EAW and further demonstrates our commitment to being a leading loudspeaker manufacturer in the industry,” explains T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “From driving strategy and tactical development to helping define and finalize products with an end user perspective, Robert will take on a multi-tiered role.”

Over the years, Scovill has mixed more than 4,000 live events, having toured with the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Def Leppard and Rush, and others. Scovill mixed at the Philadelphia edition of Live Aid, and has received numerous honors over the years, including six TEC Awards and a 2022 CMA Touring Awards nod for FOH Mixer of the Year for his recent work with Kenny Chesney. He’s also held the role of music mixer for high-profile events over recent years, such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, Latin Grammy’s Person of The Year, iHeart Radio Music Festival and many more.

From 2005 to 2023, Scovill worked with Avid as a member of the development team for the VENUE Live Sound Environment. During that 18 year tenure, he was involved in nearly all aspects of the product, including product workflow definition, product positioning and public facing marketing

“I’m very humbled that EAW has reached out to me to fill this unique role. I’m eager to help drive this brand to a position worthy of its incredible legacy of innovation and excellence in professional audio,” says Scovill. “EAW is now beautifully positioned to make some major strides over the coming years toward writing another wonderful chapter in its ongoing story.”