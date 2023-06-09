EAW Announces InfoComm 2023 Lineup

Orlando, FL (June 9, 2023)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) will showcase its new MKD526 2-way full-range dual-woofer loudspeaker at the 2023 InfoComm Show for the first time.

An ultra-compact and multi-purpose loudspeaker, the MKD526 2-way full-range dual-woofer loudspeaker delivers high output, broadband pattern control and fidelity. With a max SPL of 127 dB and an operating range covering 75 Hz to 20 Hz, MKD526 is intended for front fills, under-balcony fills, corporate events, bars or restaurants and more. Equipped with EAW’s Focusing, Dyno and Symmetry of Sources technology, MKD526 has a small profile.

Also being showcased at InfoComm 2023 is the newest addition to EAW’s ADAPTive line, the AC6 2-way full-range ADAPTive column loudspeaker. Managed via EAW’s Resolution 2 software, AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its ADAPTive Performance technology, producing three-dimensional coverage. Utilizing six low-frequency transducers and 30 high-frequency transducers, AC6 can produce audio from 20 kHz to 65 Hz at any volume.

EAW’s MKC Series 2-way coaxial loudspeakers, featuring the MKC50, MKC60, MKC80 and MKC120, can also be viewed at InfoComm 2023. This new line delivers consistent tonality for a variety of applications, even at higher output levels. Combined with the companion UXA4401 and UXA4403 amps, MKC acts as a flexible tool for small- and medium-sized projects such as restaurants, bars and performing arts centers. The additional monitoring capabilities of the MKC50 and MKC60, as well as the pole mount options of the MKC80 and MKC120, also make these loudspeakers appropriate for production companies.

Additionally, EAW’s SB210 dual 10-inch subwoofer will be highlighted as a low-frequency support solution for installations with limited space.