EAW UXA4416 DSP Power Amplifier — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (April 19, 2024)—This week, the folks at EAW unveiled the latest addition to their UXA Series of power amplifiers, the UXA4416.

Designed to integrate with the company’s KF and SB Series products, the UXA4416 is a four-channel amp providing 4 x 4000 watts of Class-D amplification, all channels driven into 2.7Ω loads. The UXA4416 improves system interoperability and offers reduced latency compared to previous UX and UXA products. Housed in a 2RU chassis, the UXA4416 employs a 96 kHz/40-bit floating-point processing engine, supports the FIR filters required for optimum performance from EAW KF, SB, and MW Series loudspeakers, and includes the EAW Greybox library of speaker presets.

Audio input connections include balanced analog XLR, AES digital, and primary and secondary Dante network connection (via etherCON). Output is via locking NL4. A network connection to EAW Resolution 2 software facilitates quick configuration, control and monitoring of large systems; the UXA4416 can also be configured via the 4.3-inch touchscreen on the front panel in situations where a network connection is unavailable. The Resolution 2.11 update is a companion release that provides support for the UXA4416. It also contains improvements to the software’s GUI and Array Assistant, a more efficient RSX/NTX firmware upgrade procedure, and updated KF210 Voicing.

Onboard DSP includes peaking, high-shelf, low-shelf, high-pass and low-pass filters; advanced algorithms for Focusing, Beamwidth Matched Crossovers, and DynO; RMS limiter, dynamic compressor, power limiter, and thermal compressor; and delay up to 4,000 mS. Specs for the UXA4416 include frequency response 20 Hz to 23 kHz; gain 32 dB; input impedance 19 kohms, and maximum input +24 dBu.

The UXA4416 features programmable GPI and a universal PFC power supply that enables reliable operation anywhere in the world. The UXA4416 weighs in at 33.07 pounds (15 kg).